Sensex, Nifty trades near flatline; realty shares rally

Image
Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The headline equity benchmarks traded near the flatline with some negative bias in the morning trade as border tensions weighed on investor sentiment, offsetting positive developments such as FII inflows and progress in global trade talks. The Nifty traded below the 24,350 mark. Realty shares advanced after declining for the previous trading session.

The weekly Nifty50 Futures & Options (F&O) series expiry has been shifted to today due to the market holiday tomorrow in observance of Maharashtra Day.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, shed 9.51 points or 0.01% to 80,277.45. The Nifty 50 index fell 1 points or 0.01% to 24,334.95.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.16% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.37%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,180 shares rose and 1,863 shares fell. A total of 204 shares were unchanged.

Earnings Today:

Adani Power (down 0.67%), Indus Towers (up 0.38%), Indian Oil Corporation (up 1.96%), Ajanta Pharma (down 0.63%), Bandhan Bank (down 0.95%), Coromandel International (up 1.24%), CRISIL (up 1.62%), Equitas Small Finance Bank (up 1.02%), Exide Industries (down 0.01%), Federal Bank (down 2.29%), Godrej Agrovet (up 1.49%), Greaves Cotton (down 1.61%), Orient Green Power Company (down 0.96%), Jindal Steel & Power (up 0.36%), JSW Infrastructure (down 0.18%), KSB (down 0.45%), Paras Defence and Space Technologies (up 2.58%), Phoenix Mills (up 2.40%), Skipper (down 0.47%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (down 2.34%), Sundram Fasteners (down 0.12%), Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (down 0.89%), Varun Beverages (up 1.01%), and Vedanta (up 0.42%) will announce their quarterly earnings later today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index jumped 3.02% to 895.20. The index shed 0.26% in the previous trading session.

Macrotech Developers (up 5.02%), Godrej Properties (up 4.18%), DLF (up 3.07%), Phoenix Mills (up 2.3%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 2.28%), Brigade Enterprises (up 1.59%), Sobha (up 0.54%), Raymond (up 0.27%), and Oberoi Realty (up 0.13%) were added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

IndiaMART InterMESH rose 0.82%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 81.3% to Rs 180.60 crore on a 12.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 355.10 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

V-Mart Retail added 0.44%. The company said that its board will meet on 02 May 2025 to consider a proposal of bonus shares to the shareholders of the company.

Strides Pharma Science added 2.65% after the company said that its step-down wholly owned subsidiary in the US, Stride Pharma Inc, has acquired four approved ANDAs for the US market from Nostrum Laboratories, Inc., USA.

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

