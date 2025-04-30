Sensex, Nifty trades near flatline; realty shares rally

The weekly Nifty50 Futures & Options (F&O) series expiry has been shifted to today due to the market holiday tomorrow in observance of Maharashtra Day.
At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, shed 9.51 points or 0.01% to 80,277.45. The Nifty 50 index fell 1 points or 0.01% to 24,334.95.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.16% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.37%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,180 shares rose and 1,863 shares fell. A total of 204 shares were unchanged.
Earnings Today:
Adani Power (down 0.67%), Indus Towers (up 0.38%), Indian Oil Corporation (up 1.96%), Ajanta Pharma (down 0.63%), Bandhan Bank (down 0.95%), Coromandel International (up 1.24%), CRISIL (up 1.62%), Equitas Small Finance Bank (up 1.02%), Exide Industries (down 0.01%), Federal Bank (down 2.29%), Godrej Agrovet (up 1.49%), Greaves Cotton (down 1.61%), Orient Green Power Company (down 0.96%), Jindal Steel & Power (up 0.36%), JSW Infrastructure (down 0.18%), KSB (down 0.45%), Paras Defence and Space Technologies (up 2.58%), Phoenix Mills (up 2.40%), Skipper (down 0.47%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (down 2.34%), Sundram Fasteners (down 0.12%), Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (down 0.89%), Varun Beverages (up 1.01%), and Vedanta (up 0.42%) will announce their quarterly earnings later today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index jumped 3.02% to 895.20. The index shed 0.26% in the previous trading session.
Macrotech Developers (up 5.02%), Godrej Properties (up 4.18%), DLF (up 3.07%), Phoenix Mills (up 2.3%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 2.28%), Brigade Enterprises (up 1.59%), Sobha (up 0.54%), Raymond (up 0.27%), and Oberoi Realty (up 0.13%) were added.
Stocks in Spotlight:
IndiaMART InterMESH rose 0.82%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 81.3% to Rs 180.60 crore on a 12.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 355.10 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
V-Mart Retail added 0.44%. The company said that its board will meet on 02 May 2025 to consider a proposal of bonus shares to the shareholders of the company.
Strides Pharma Science added 2.65% after the company said that its step-down wholly owned subsidiary in the US, Stride Pharma Inc, has acquired four approved ANDAs for the US market from Nostrum Laboratories, Inc., USA.
