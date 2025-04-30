Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks rise

Image
Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Realty index increasing 168.5 points or 2.5% at 6911.62 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 4.93%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 3.79%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 3.24%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.72%),DLF Ltd (up 2.43%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sobha Ltd (up 1.99%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.92%), and SignatureGlobal India Ltd (up 0.89%).

On the other hand, Anant Raj Ltd (down 0.78%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.43%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 165.63 or 0.34% at 48073.06.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 31.99 points or 0.21% at 15030.78.

The Nifty 50 index was up 28.7 points or 0.12% at 24364.65.

Also Read

IndusInd Bank shares sink 3% as MD and CEO Kathpalia tenders resignation

Lawyer Arun Kathpalia buys bungalow in Delhi's Golf Links for Rs 69 cr

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bajaj twins, TaMo, SBI limit gains on Sensex, Nifty; PSB, Auto weigh

RBI has room for more rate cuts, but with caution, says rate panel member

Major fire at Mumbai's Bandra mall doused after 22-hour operation

The BSE Sensex index was up 51.46 points or 0.06% at 80339.84.

On BSE,1058 shares were trading in green, 1771 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IndiaMART InterMESH gains after Q4 PAT climbs 81% YoY to Rs 181 cr; declares dividend of Rs 30/ sh

IndusInd Bank slips as top brass resign amid derivatives accounting probe

Indices drifts lower in early trade; Nifty below 24,300 level

Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading wins order from Taj Group of Hotels

V-Mart Retail edges higher on bonus share issue proposal

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story