Sensex slumps 214 pts; Nifty slides below 25,850 mark

The key equity indices traded with minor losses in the mid-morning trade, as investors kept a close eye on the Bihar Election results.The Nifty traded below the 25,850 mark. Metal shares declined after advancing for previous trading session.

At 11:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tanked 213.65 points or 0.25% to 84,265.05. The Nifty 50 index shed 60.95 points or 0.23% to 25,819.35.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.09% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.15%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,921 shares rose and 1,931 shares fell. A total of 202 shares were unchanged.

Bihar Election: The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 commenced at 8 AM across 46 centres spanning all 38 districts, with ongoing trends indicating a steady lead for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Final results are anticipated later in the day. Currently, the NDA leads with Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] on 80 seats, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on 82 seats, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) [LJPRV] on 22 seats, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) [HAMS] on 4 seats, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha [RSHTLKM] on 2 seats. The Mahagathbandhan (MGB) alliance has Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leading on 33 seats, Indian National Congress (INC) on 5 seats, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation [CPI(ML)(L)] on 6 seats, Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) each leading on 1 seat, along with All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on 3 seats.

These numbers highlight a competitive electoral showdown in Bihar, with a total of 239 seats being closely contested. Bihar's voter turnout was notably high at 66.91%, reflecting an engaged electorate participating across 243 seats with over 7.45 crore voters involved. IPO Update: Capillary Technologies India received bids for 7,18,675 shares as against 83,83,430 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:20 IST on Friday (14 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.09 times. The issue opened for bidding on 14 November 2025 and it will close on 18 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 549 and 577 per share.

Tenneco Clean Air India received bids for 34,70,15,563 shares as against 6,66,66,666 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:20 IST on Friday (14 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 5.21 times. The issue opened for bidding on 12 November 2025 and it will close on 14 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 378 and 397 per share. Fujiyama Power Systems received bids for 30,87,760 shares as against 2,63,47,221 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:20 IST on Friday (14 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.12 times. The issue opened for bidding on 13 November 2025 and it will close on 17 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 216 and 228 per share.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Metal index shed 0.49% to 10,536.20. The index added 0.44% in the previous trading session. National Aluminium Company (down 2.48%), Tata Steel (down 1.7%), JSW Steel (down 1%), Hindustan Copper (down 0.9%) and Hindustan Zinc (down 0.82%), Steel Authority of India (down 0.79%), NMDC (down 0.71%), Welspun Corp (down 0.66%), Vedanta (down 0.55%) and Hindalco Industries (down 0.45%) down. On the other hand, Adani Enterprises (up 1.86%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 1.41%) and Jindal Steel (up 0.4%) added. Stocks in Spotlight: PTC Industries reported 4.79% growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 18.14 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 17.31 crore posted in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations surged 72.21% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 124.63 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Muthoot Finance soared 9.25% to Rs 3,705 after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 90.4% to Rs 2,420.63 crore on 47.9% increase in total income to Rs 7,332.59 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Global Markets: Asia-Pacific markets slid Friday, tracking losses on Wall Street, as technology stocks continued to come under pressure and Fed rate-cut doubts swirled. The South Korean won strengthened against the dollar, after the finance minister said Friday that the countrys FX authorities will consult major market players including the national pension fund and key exporters on ways to stabilize the won, according to media reports.

According to the report, Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol told senior economic officials that steps were needed to tackle the structural mismatch in U.S. dollar supply and demand, amid growing concerns over currency market volatility. In China, fixed-asset investment, which includes real estate, contracted 1.7% for the first ten months of the year, steepening from a 0.5% decline in the January-to-September period. Industrial output expanded 4.9% year on year in October, slowing down from a 6.5% rise in the prior month. Retail sales climbed 2.9% in October from a year earlier, softening from a 3% year-on-year rise in September. Overnight in the U.S., all three major averages closed lower as investors continued to sell shares of technology companies, especially those in the artificial intelligence trade, amid worries about their valuations. The Nasdaq Composite pulled back 2.29% to close at 22,870.36.