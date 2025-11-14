BCPL Railway Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 67.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 117.88% to Rs 58.26 crore

Net profit of BCPL Railway Infrastructure rose 67.71% to Rs 3.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 117.88% to Rs 58.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.58.2626.748.276.774.502.483.982.423.221.92

