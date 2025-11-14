Sharat Industries consolidated net profit rises 53.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 49.22% to Rs 149.73 crore

Net profit of Sharat Industries rose 53.89% to Rs 5.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 49.22% to Rs 149.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 100.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.149.73100.347.979.189.436.598.245.425.743.73

