Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hubject partners with Exicom to improve charging experience for EVs in India

Hubject partners with Exicom to improve charging experience for EVs in India

Image
Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 12:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hubject, the EV Interoperability market leader, has entered into a strategic partnership with Exicom. The overall aim of the partnership is to use Hubjects innovative interoperability technology to improve the charging experience for EV drivers in India. This includes Hubjects intercharge platform, which will make it easier for EV drivers to find and charge points and then simply charge when needed.

Specifically, Exicom and Hubject will collaborate on Hubjects Plug&Charge platform, creating a regional Indian hub to: h

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

- enable the industry-leading global technology, h

- support local charge point operators (CPOs) based on ISO15118 standards, h

- enable fully automated charging capabilities, h

- produce the first Plug&Charge standard in India, making India one of the leaders in this standard in the region.

This means EV drivers in India will be able to plug in to compatible charge points and charge up instantly using automatic EV-to-charging station authentication technology without the need of an app or RFID card.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

UNO Minda edges higher after signing technical pact with EVSE-maker Starcharge

Exicom Tele-Systems makes strong debut

Suzlon Energy gains on bagging 103.95 MW order from AMPIN Energy Transition

Exicom Tele-Systems consolidated net profit rises 38.95% in the December 2023 quarter

Exicom Tele-Systems consolidated net profit declines 0.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Barometers off day's low; media shares under pressure

US Dollar Index Largely Muted On Soft US Retail Sales

GIC Housing Finance announces change in Head HR &amp; Operations

NSE launches Nifty India Tourism Index to track travel &amp; tourism stocks

Board of Kriti Nutrients approves investment of Rs 50 cr in Kriti Industries

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story