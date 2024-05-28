Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sera Investments & Finance India reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.46 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sera Investments &amp; Finance India reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.46 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 256.08% to Rs 5.27 crore

Net profit of Sera Investments & Finance India reported to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 9.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 256.08% to Rs 5.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 17.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 13.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 22.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs -1.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.271.48 256 22.86-1.11 LP OPM %94.12-523.65 -89.851054.95 - PBDT4.73-8.00 LP 19.59-12.58 LP PBT4.57-8.00 LP 19.33-12.58 LP NP3.46-9.39 LP 17.87-13.97 LP

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

