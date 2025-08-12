Sera Investments & Finance India standalone net profit declines 96.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 56.69% to Rs 2.59 crore

Net profit of Sera Investments & Finance India declined 96.95% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 56.69% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2.595.9826.6484.280.294.900.154.800.113.61

