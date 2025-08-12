Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stocks in Focus: Tilaknagar Inds, Ashoka Buildcon, Bata India, Man Inds, Som Distilleries

Stocks in Focus: Tilaknagar Inds, Ashoka Buildcon, Bata India, Man Inds, Som Distilleries

Aug 12 2025
Securities in F&O Ban:

PG Electroplast, PNB Housing Finance and RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 12 August 2025.

Upcoming Results:

Hindalco Industries, Cochin Shipyard, Allcargo Logistics, Apollo Hospital Enterprise, Aavas Housing Finance, Ashiana Housing, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Bharat Dynamics, Carysil, Cochin Shipyard, Elgi Equipments, EMS, Fineotex Chemical, Finolex Cables, Granules India, Gujarat State Petronet LNG, Honasa Consumer, MRF, P N Gadgil Jewellers, Rail Vikas NIgam (RVNL) will announce their quarterly earnings later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Tilaknagar Industries consolidated net profit surged 120.8% to Rs 88.51 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 40.09 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales (excluding net excise duty) jumped 30.6% YoY to Rs 409.14 crore in Q1 FY26.

Ashoka Buildcon reported 44.6% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 217.39 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 150.33 crore in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations declined 23.5% YoY to Rs 1,887.07 crore in Q1 June 2025.

Bata Indias consolidated net profit tumbled 70.1% to Rs 52 crore on 0.3% fall in net sales to Rs 941.85 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Man Industries (India)s consolidated net profit jumped 45% to Rs 27.62 crore despite a marginal 0.9% drop in net sales to Rs 742.13 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Astral reported 32.6% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 81.10 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 120.40 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales fell 1.6% YoY to Rs 1,361.20 crore in Q1 FY26.

Som Distilleries & Breweries consolidated net profit rose 3.7% to Rs 42.06 crore on 3% increase in net sales (excluding net excise duty) to Rs 528.38 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Aug 12 2025

