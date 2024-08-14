Sera Investments & Finance India standalone net profit rises 135.95% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 156.65% to Rs 5.98 croreNet profit of Sera Investments & Finance India rose 135.95% to Rs 3.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 156.65% to Rs 5.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.982.33 157 OPM %84.2888.41 -PBDT4.901.88 161 PBT4.801.88 155 NP3.611.53 136
