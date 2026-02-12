Associate Sponsors

Shadowfax Technologies consolidated net profit rises 439.63% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 4:12 PM IST
Sales rise 65.52% to Rs 1159.71 crore

Net profit of Shadowfax Technologies rose 439.63% to Rs 34.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 65.52% to Rs 1159.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 700.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1159.71700.63 66 OPM %5.732.97 -PBDT67.1223.06 191 PBT34.866.46 440 NP34.866.46 440

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 4:12 PM IST

