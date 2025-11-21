Shah Alloys reports consolidated net profit of Rs 13.73 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 95.54% to Rs 2.96 crore

Net profit of Shah Alloys reported to Rs 13.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 95.54% to Rs 2.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 66.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2.9666.31-29.39-7.68-1.95-6.15-3.59-8.4413.73-6.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News