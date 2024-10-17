Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shah Metacorp consolidated net profit rises 225.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Shah Metacorp consolidated net profit rises 225.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 127.57% to Rs 48.54 crore

Net profit of Shah Metacorp rose 225.00% to Rs 2.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 127.57% to Rs 48.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales48.5421.33 128 OPM %5.642.77 -PBDT3.391.68 102 PBT2.490.76 228 NP2.470.76 225

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

BJP plundered Jharkhand for 20 years since its creation: CM Hemant Soren

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 2: Rohit wins toss, elects to bat first

Apple's chief people officer Carol Surface to exit after less than 2 years

LIVE news updates: CJI DY Chandrachud formally recommends Justice Sanjiv Khanna as successor

India Inc's spending splurge may not trickle down as small firms struggle

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story