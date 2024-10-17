Shah Metacorp consolidated net profit rises 225.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 127.57% to Rs 48.54 crore

Net profit of Shah Metacorp rose 225.00% to Rs 2.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 127.57% to Rs 48.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.48.5421.335.642.773.391.682.490.762.470.76

