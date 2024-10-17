Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Citizen Infoline reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Citizen Infoline reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 451.52% to Rs 1.82 crore

Net profit of Citizen Infoline remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 451.52% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.820.33 452 OPM %-2.75-24.24 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.01 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

BJP plundered Jharkhand for 20 years since its creation: CM Hemant Soren

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 2: Rohit wins toss, elects to bat first

Apple's chief people officer Carol Surface to exit after less than 2 years

LIVE news updates: CJI DY Chandrachud formally recommends Justice Sanjiv Khanna as successor

India Inc's spending splurge may not trickle down as small firms struggle

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story