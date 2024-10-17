Citizen Infoline reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 451.52% to Rs 1.82 crore

Net profit of Citizen Infoline remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 451.52% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1.820.33-2.75-24.240.010.010.010.010.010.01

