Accelya Solutions India consolidated net profit rises 2.95% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.13% to Rs 127.04 croreNet profit of Accelya Solutions India rose 2.95% to Rs 32.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 31.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.13% to Rs 127.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 127.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales127.04127.21 0 OPM %38.2238.08 -PBDT51.1150.10 2 PBT43.5742.29 3 NP32.4631.53 3
