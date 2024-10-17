Accelya Solutions India consolidated net profit rises 2.95% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.13% to Rs 127.04 crore

Net profit of Accelya Solutions India rose 2.95% to Rs 32.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 31.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.13% to Rs 127.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 127.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.127.04127.2138.2238.0851.1150.1043.5742.2932.4631.53

