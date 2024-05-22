Shah Metacorp reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.48 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 123.79% to Rs 46.28 crore

Net profit of Shah Metacorp reported to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 123.79% to Rs 46.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 158.18% to Rs 4.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 142.65% to Rs 96.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

