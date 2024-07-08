Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shalby drops after PAT slides 20% YoY to Rs 16 cr in Q1 FY25

Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Shalby slipped 4.08% to Rs 298.38 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 20.29% to Rs 16.60 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 20.82 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

However, Revenue from operations jumped 18.43% to Rs 278.89 crore in Q1 FY25 as against to Rs 235.48 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 30.41 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024, down 7.75% from Rs 32.96 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.

On segmental front, revenue from healthcare services increased 15.85% YoY to Rs 253.88 crore while revenue from manufacturing of implants jumped 52.99% YoY to Rs 25 crore.

During the quarter, EBITDA stood at Rs 45.4 crore, registering de-growth of 1.73% as compared with Rs 46.2 crore posted in Q1 FY24. EBITDA margin contracted to 16.3% in Q1 FY25 as against 18.1% recorded in Q1 FY24.

Shalby is the largest chain of multi-specialty hospitals in Western and Central India. It was founded by arthroplasty specialist, Dr. Vikram Shah. It performs more than 14,000 joint replacement surgeries a year and in the last 29 years has performed more than 1,45,000 joint replacements. It operates under three main verticals, namely, hospital business, Shalby Orthopedics Centre of Excellence (SOCE) franchise and implant business.

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

