Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
The Renewable arm of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has finalised mega orders with a leading developer in the Middle East to build two Gigawatt scale Solar PV plants. The plants will have a cumulative capacity of 3.5 GW.

The scope of the orders also includes grid interconnections encompassing pooling substations and overhead transmission lines. Detailed engineering and initial construction work are expected to commence shortly.

Last month, L&T announced having won a solar-cum-storage plant order in India.

Now, with the fresh mega orders from the Middle East, L&T's renewables portfolio is poised to reach 22 GWp (Gigawatt Peak) cumulative capacity, comprising solar and wind generation projects already commissioned and those in the making.

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 3:54 PM IST

