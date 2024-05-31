Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shalimar Productions standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Shalimar Productions standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 47.50% to Rs 1.18 crore

Net profit of Shalimar Productions rose 200.00% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.50% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.13% to Rs 2.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.180.80 48 2.092.18 -4 OPM %51.6926.25 -9.097.34 - PBDT0.610.21 190 0.190.16 19 PBT0.570.19 200 0.100.10 0 NP0.570.19 200 0.070.07 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Shalimar Productions standalone net profit rises 900.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Shalimar Agencies reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Shalimar Agencies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shalimar Wires Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.10 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Shalimar Paints reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.54 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Board of KHFM Hospitality &amp; Facility Mgt.Serv. recommends final dividend

US Dow falls 330 points ahead of inflation data

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Stock alert: Bharat Dynamics, Apollo Hospitals, Sunteck Realty, Subex, Hero MotoCorp

Indices poised to open lower

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story