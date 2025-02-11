Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shalimar Wires Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Sales rise 5.18% to Rs 30.86 crore

Net profit of Shalimar Wires Industries reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.18% to Rs 30.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 29.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales30.8629.34 5 OPM %20.2216.91 -PBDT3.881.90 104 PBT0.40-1.10 LP NP0.40-1.10 LP

