Sharda Motor Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Surya Roshni Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd, P I Industries Ltd and CARE Ratings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 November 2025.

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd tumbled 10.35% to Rs 1052.75 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 39194 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7205 shares in the past one month.

Surya Roshni Ltd crashed 7.08% to Rs 279. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28572 shares in the past one month. Hindustan Copper Ltd lost 5.65% to Rs 339.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.71 lakh shares in the past one month. P I Industries Ltd plummeted 4.90% to Rs 3595.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 81713 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3321 shares in the past one month.