Sharda Motor Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Surya Roshni Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd, P I Industries Ltd and CARE Ratings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 November 2025.

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd tumbled 10.35% to Rs 1052.75 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 39194 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7205 shares in the past one month.

Surya Roshni Ltd crashed 7.08% to Rs 279. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28572 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Copper Ltd lost 5.65% to Rs 339.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

P I Industries Ltd plummeted 4.90% to Rs 3595.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 81713 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3321 shares in the past one month.

CARE Ratings Ltd shed 4.85% to Rs 1519.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2021 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1178 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

