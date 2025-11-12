Barometers trade with strong gains; consumer durables shares rally

The domestic equity indices traded with significant gains in the mid- afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,850 mark. Consumer Durables shares advanced after declining for previous trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, zoomed 642.39 points or 0.77% to 84,513.71. The Nifty 50 index surged 195.05 points or 0.76% to 25,890.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.43% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.77%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,500 shares rose and 1,639 shares fell. A total of 175 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Consumer Durables index added 1.04% to 38,133.80. The index shed 0.05% in the previous trading session. Century Plyboards (India) (up 3%), Voltas (up 2.04%), Dixon Technologies (India) (up 1.48%), Titan Company (up 1.46%) and Blue Star (up 0.66%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 0.54%), Havells India (up 0.36%), Amber Enterprises India (up 0.33%), Bata India (up 0.07%) added. On the other hand, Whirlpool of India (down 1.04%), Cera Sanitaryware (down 0.92%) and V-Guard Industries (down 0.73%) egded lower. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was down 0.29% to 6.480 as compared with previous close 6.506.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.6225 compared with its close of 88.5000 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement rose 0.48% to Rs 124,506. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.03% to 99.51. The United States 10-year bond yield gained 0.44% to 4.088. In the commodities market, Brent crude for January 2025 settlement shed 36 cents or 0.55% to $64.80 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: Subros rose 1.02% after the company reported an 11.86% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 40.74 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 36.42 crore posted in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 6.21% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 879.83 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.