Nifty trades tad above 25,900 level; European mrkt advance

The key equity benchmarks traded with major gains in the early-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded tad above the 25,900 level. Barring the FMCG sector, all other sectors traded in the green.

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, zoomed 696.99 points or 0.83% to 84,568.31. The Nifty 50 index surged 212.60 points or 0.83% to 25,905.80.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.46% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.70%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,484 shares rose and 1,600 shares fell. A total of 176 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was fell 3.06% to 12.11. Gainers & Losers: Adani Enterprises (up 4.70%), Tech Mahindra (up 3.45%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.49%), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (up 2.39%), and Bajaj Finserv (up 2.07%) were the major Nifty50 gainers. Tata Motors (down 3.28%), Tata Steel (down 1.20%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (down 0.93%), Bharat Electronics (down 0.69%), and Shriram Finance (down 0.62%) were the major Nifty50 losers. Stocks in Spotlight: Pearl Global Industries surged 15.68% after the companys consolidated net profit climbed 25.38% to Rs 73.31 crore on a 9.24% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,312.93 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Awfis Space Solutions declined 8.34% after the companys consolidated net profit fell 58.7% to Rs 15.97 crore despite a 25.5% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 366.86 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Godrej Industries slipped 0.83%. The company reported a 15.69% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 242.47 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 287.62 crore recorded in Q2 FY26. However, revenue from operations rose 4.72% YoY to Rs 5,032.14 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025. Reliance Infrastructure rallied 3.11% after the companys consolidated net profit surged to Rs 1,911.19 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 59.84 crore recorded in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 5.53% sequentially to Rs 6,234.91 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Global Markets: European stocks opened higher while Asian markets advanced on Wednesday amid optimism that the prolonged U.S. government shutdown may soon end. Members of the House of Representatives prepared to vote on a measure that could restore funding to government agencies and end a shutdown that started on October 1 and is now the longest in U.S. history. In the absence of data from federal government agencies, traders focused on weekly jobs data from ADP, opening a new tab on Tuesday, which showed private employers shed an average of 11,250 jobs a week in the four weeks ending on October 25.

Investors will be keeping a close eye on SoftBank shares as well as tech stocks in Asia after the Japanese giant said Tuesday it sold its entire stake in U.S. chipmaker Nvidia for $5.83 billion, as it looks to capitalize on its all in bet on ChatGPT maker OpenAI. Overnight in the U.S., the three major averages closed mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied to a fresh closing record Tuesday, while the Nasdaq Composite struggled as investors moved money away from technology stocks into other parts of the market that traded at lower valuations. The 30-stock Dow rose 559.33 points, or 1.18%, to close at 47,927.96. The S&P 500 also rose 0.21% to finish at 6,846.61. However, the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25% to settle at 23,468.30.