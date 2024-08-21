Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Share India Securities board approves surrender of PMS license granted by SEBI

Share India Securities board approves surrender of PMS license granted by SEBI

Image
Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 21 August 2024

The Board of Share India Securities at its meeting held on 21 August 2024 has approved the proposal to surrender the License granted to the Company, by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for providing Portfolio Management Services.

Additionally, the Board deliberated on the commencement of services of Portfolio Management through the company's subsidiary, Share India Capital Services .

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

World's oldest person, Maria Branyas Morera, passes away at 117 in Spain

E-vendors created 15.8 mn jobs in India including 3.5 mn for women: Report

LIVE news: Delhi HC extends interim protection from arrest to Puja Khedkar till Aug 29

Israel-Hamas war: Hezbollah fires around 50 rockets, hitting Golan Heights

Microsoft to release Indiana Jones for Sony PlayStation 5 after Xbox debut

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 4:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story