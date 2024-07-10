Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shares of Beardsell to delists from BSE

Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
With effect from 23 July 2024

Beardsell has voluntarily delisted from the BSE. Accordingly, the trading in the equity shares of Beardsell (Scrip Code: 539447) will be discontinued w.e.f. 15 July 2024. Further it will be delisted from the Exchange records w.e.f. 23 July 2024.

However, the equity shares shall continue to be listed with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and traded under Scrip Code: BEARDSELL, which has nationwide trading terminal.

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 9:18 AM IST

