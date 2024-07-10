Shares of Beardsell to delists from BSE

With effect from 23 July 2024

Beardsell has voluntarily delisted from the BSE. Accordingly, the trading in the equity shares of Beardsell (Scrip Code: 539447) will be discontinued w.e.f. 15 July 2024. Further it will be delisted from the Exchange records w.e.f. 23 July 2024.

However, the equity shares shall continue to be listed with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and traded under Scrip Code: BEARDSELL, which has nationwide trading terminal.

