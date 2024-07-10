Eraaya Lifespaces standalone net profit rises 1800.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 92.74% to Rs 2.00 croreNet profit of Eraaya Lifespaces rose 1800.00% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 92.74% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.0027.53 -93 OPM %65.500.25 -PBDT1.310.05 2520 PBT1.270.05 2440 NP0.950.05 1800
