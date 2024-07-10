Delta Corp consolidated net profit declines 68.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 33.78% to Rs 180.65 croreNet profit of Delta Corp declined 68.08% to Rs 21.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 67.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 33.78% to Rs 180.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 272.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales180.65272.80 -34 OPM %16.9335.12 -PBDT44.68107.91 -59 PBT31.0492.02 -66 NP21.6867.91 -68
