Delta Corp consolidated net profit declines 68.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 33.78% to Rs 180.65 crore

Net profit of Delta Corp declined 68.08% to Rs 21.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 67.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 33.78% to Rs 180.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 272.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales180.65272.80 -34 OPM %16.9335.12 -PBDT44.68107.91 -59 PBT31.0492.02 -66 NP21.6867.91 -68

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

