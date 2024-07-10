Stocks anticipated to rise at open

GIFT Nifty:

Early indications from GIFT Nifty futures point towards a 20 points increase for the Nifty 50 index.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 314.46 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,416.46 crore in the Indian equity market on 9 July 2024, provisional data showed.

FPIs have bought shares worth over Rs 7250.10 crore in July 2024 (so far). They bought shares worth 2037.47 crore in June 2024.

Global Markets:

Asian stock markets were mixed on Wednesday after the comments made by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell provided little indication about the timing of expected U.S. rate cuts later this year, despite signaling increased confidence in the moderation of inflation.

Japan's wholesale inflation accelerated in June due to a weaker yen and rising import costs. This is likely to lead to an interest rate hike by the central bank in the near future. Wholesale inflation rose 2.9% year-on-year in June, the fastest pace since August 2023. The index hit a record high for the seventh consecutive month.

Chinese consumer inflation shrank in June amid persistent economic concerns, limiting spending, while producer inflation contracted for a 20th consecutive month, though at a slower pace. Consumer price index inflation grew 0.2% year-on-year in June, down from 0.3% in the prior month.

In US, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs on Tuesday, extending their winning streak to six days. This surge comes as investors remain optimistic about potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day slightly down. The recent US economic slowdown has fueled expectations of the Fed easing monetary policy to boost the economy.

Domestic Market:

The domestic stock market advanced Tuesday, with the Nifty50 decisively breaching the 24,400 level. Sectors like autos, consumer durables, and pharma fueled the rally. This positive sentiment was bolstered by strength in other Asian markets. All eyes are now on the upcoming Q1 earnings season, kicking off this week, and the budget on July 23rd, which could provide further direction for the market.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 391.26 points or 0.49% to 80,351.64. The Nifty 50 index added 112.65 points or 0.46% to 24,433.20. Both the indices attained record closing high levels.

