Shilpa Medicare announces launch of PEMRYDI RTU

Shilpa Medicare's marketing partner, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, has launched PEMRYDI RTU (Pemetrexed injection 10 mg/mL), the first ready-to-use pemetrexed formulation in the US market. The product has already been granted permanent J-code (J9324) by U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Pemetrexed Injection is used as a drug, in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer in combination with other chemotherapy agents. It is also indicated in the treatment of mesothelioma in combination with cisplatin. PEMRYDI RTU is a novel ready-to-use injection which eliminates the need for refrigeration or reconstitution and dilution for administration to the patient. This offers hospitals and oncology clinics a new, value-added presentation that should improve pharmacy efficiency by eliminating preparation steps and freeing up refrigerator space. Currently product is available in two vial sizes: 100mg/10mL and 500 mg/50mL, and we intend to introduce 1000mg/100mL soon in the market.

According to IQVIA, U.S. annual sales for pemetrexed for the 12 months ended February 2024 were $287 million.

