Talbros Automotive JV wins Rs 1,000 cr multi-year contract from Europe

Talbros Automotive Components announced order win from a large European OEM for a multi-year contract valued at approximately Rs. 1,000 crore. These orders are to be executed over a period of next 8 years commencing from Q4FY25. The Order win is by TACL's Joint Venture Company, Marelli Talbros Chassis Systems (MTCS).

This order is centered on the supply of Suspension Arms tailored for both conventional Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles and new age Electric Vehicle (EV) platforms for EMEA and NAFTA regions. The production for the same would be done from the Pune plant of MTCS for which a capex investment of ~Rs. 65 crore is envisaged in FY25. The investments would be done through internal accruals and debt.

This order adds a new customer for TACL group in Europe, which is a highly specialized market for automotive components. This will further improve the market share in Europe and open new avenues of growth with existing and new OEMs in the region.

Last year, the Company received orders to the tune of ~Rs 980 crore across varied products segments in standalone and JV company. Amongst these, orders worth ~Rs. 475 crores were for supply for EV segment. Furthermore, orders worth ~ Rs. 415 crore were related to exports. Coupled with order wins in FY24, TACL anticipates continued momentum in business and profitability

