Yatra Online consolidated net profit rises 296.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Yatra Online rose 296.04% to Rs 16.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 108.12% to Rs 209.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 100.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.209.81100.8111.004.5526.2310.4417.084.3416.004.04

