Shilpa Medicare receives eight USFDA observations for Jadcherla facility

Shilpa Medicare has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issued a Form 483 with eight inspectional observations for its Unit IV facility in Jadcherla, Telangana.

According to an exchange filing, the ten-day inspection of the facility, conducted from 12 November to 21 November 2025, concluded with the issuance of the Form 483 with eight observations. None of the observations have been categorized as repeat observations.

The facility is capable of manufacturing, packaging, testing, storing, and distributing sterile injectables, oral tablets, and capsules, supplying products to the US, Europe, and other global markets. The company said US sales from this plant accounted for less than 1% of its total business in H1 FY25-26 and less than 5% in FY24-25.