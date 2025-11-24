Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RVNL emerges as L1 bidder for Rs 180.77-cr project

RVNL emerges as L1 bidder for Rs 180.77-cr project

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) said that it has been emerged as lowest bidder (L1) from North Eastern Railway for upgrading the existing overhead equipment (OHE) system in Lucknow division.

The order includes design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of OHE modification and feeder wire work of 2x25 kV traction system for capacity upgradation of UTR-MWP section (184 RKM/368 TKM) in Lucknow division of Northern Railway.

The contract is valued at Rs 180,77,92,324.55 including taxes and is expected to be completed within 24 months.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 19.73% to Rs 230.29 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 286.88 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 5.22% YoY to Rs 5,122.98 crore in Q2 FY26.

The scrip rose 0.46% to Rs 315.50 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

