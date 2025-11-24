Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CG Power's subsidiary makes significant progress on new braking algorithm

CG Power's subsidiary makes significant progress on new braking algorithm

Image
Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

CG Power and Industrial Solutions said that its subsidiary G.G. Tronics India (GGT) has made significant progress in the development and field validation of uniform braking algorithm.

It has also made progress in defining braking parameters across multiple locomotive classes of Indian Railways.

This requirement, introduced by the Centre of Excellence (COE) and RDSO, aims to ensure consistent braking performance across vendors. This advanced braking methodology is poised to become a benchmark for future locomotive operations.

G.G. Tronics India had received an order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works for the supply of Loco Kavach systems under the Developmental Category in November 2024.

The delivery period was 12 months subject to completion of product development, independent safety assessment (ISA), RDSO approval, and full compliance with Version 4.0 specifications. The ISA and RDSO approval activities are now in their final stages.

Due to these approval timelines, the supply could not be initiated within the stipulated delivery period and order stands cancelled.

CG Power further said that GGT will continue to remain qualified for upcoming tenders under the Developmental Category.

With approvals expected in the coming months, the company will also be eligible to participate in bulk procurement, offering the enhanced capabilities of the universal braking algorithm along with full Version 4.0.

G. G. Tronics India specializes in designing, manufacturing, supplying, and installing electronic safety embedded signalling systems for the Railway Transportation segment.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions is a global enterprise providing end-to-end solutions to utilities, industries and consumers for the management and application of efficient and sustainable electrical energy. It offers products, services and solutions in two main business segments, viz. Power Systems and Industrial Systems.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 29.76% to Rs 286.72 crore on a 21.14% increase in revenue to Rs 2,922.79 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.94% to currently trade at Rs 703.25 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RVNL emerges as L1 bidder for Rs 180.77-cr project

INR recovers from lifetime lows but breach beyond 89 per dollar mark stays

ACME Solar Holdings wins bid for REMC's 130 MW RTC renewable energy project

H.G. Infra Engineering jumps after emerging L1 bidder for Thane metro project

Natco Pharma slides after receiving seven USFDA observations for Chennai API plant

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story