Lupin slides after USFDA inspects Goa facility

Lupin declined 1.91% to Rs 1,990 after the pharma major said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted an inspection at its Goa manufacturing facility from 10 November to 21 November 2025.

The inspection concluded with a Form-483, citing seven observations.

Lupin stated that it will address the observations and respond to the FDA within the stipulated timeframe, and reaffirmed its commitment to comply with CGMP standards across all its facilities.

Lupin is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. It specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients.