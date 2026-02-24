Shilpa Medicare's biopharma subsidiary inks licensing agreement with SteinCares for Latin America

Shilpa Medicare said that its subsidiary Shilpa Biologicals and SteinCares have entered into a strategic licensing agreement to commercialize a biosimilar across Latin America.

SteinCares is a leading specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to expanding patient access to innovative and cost-effective treatments across Latin America.

Shilpa Biologicals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with a therapeutic focus on immunology, oncology, and ophthalmics. As a hybrid CDMO/pharma company, Shilpa offers both development and manufacturing services alongside ready-to-license novel formulations.

Under the agreement, SteinCares will hold exclusive rights to register, commercialize, and distribute the biosimilar across the region while Shilpa Biologicals will complete product development and provide long-term commercial manufacturing from its facility in Dharwad, India.