Shipping Corporation of India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

K E C International Ltd, MSTC Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd and Fine Organic Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 March 2025.

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd surged 12.71% to Rs 177.8 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

K E C International Ltd spiked 8.99% to Rs 833.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66100 shares in the past one month.

MSTC Ltd soared 6.65% to Rs 511.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26228 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31150 shares in the past one month.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd rose 6.33% to Rs 442.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25677 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8958 shares in the past one month.

Fine Organic Industries Ltd spurt 6.22% to Rs 4000.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5088 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1952 shares in the past one month.

