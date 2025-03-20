Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marksans Pharma rises after receiving regulatory nod for supplying pharma products to Australia

Marksans Pharma rises after receiving regulatory nod for supplying pharma products to Australia

Image
Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 1:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Marksans Pharma added 2.22% to Rs 207.35 after the company announced that its Goa-based manufacturing facility has been approved by Australian TGA for manufacture of pharmaceutical formulations for Australian markets.

The pharmaceutical formulations include solid dosage forms of tablets and hard capsules.

The products will be manufactured at the aforementioned facility located at Verna Industrial Estate, Verna, Goa, and marketed & distributed in Australian markets through the companys subsidiary Nova Pharmaceuticals Australasia.

Marksans Pharma is primarily engaged in the business of research, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical formulations.

The company reported a 25.6% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 104.56 crore on a 16.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 681.85 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

KPI Green rises as arm gets LoA for 15-MW solar power projects

Volumes jump at KEI Industries Ltd counter

Suraj Estate acquires prime land for luxury project in Mumbai

Zee Entertainment rallies as foreign broker maintains 'outperform' rating

Hyundai Motor to hike prices by up to 3% in April 2025

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story