Can Fin Homes gains on appointing Prashanth Joishy as new CFO

Can Fin Homes added 2.69% to Rs 660 after the company has appointment of Prashanth Joishy as chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) , effective from 20 March 2025.

Joishy, confirmed as the next CFO by the company on March 15, will take charge on an interim basis. He shall hold the office until a permanent CFO is onboarded, the company said.

The companys new CFO replaces the incumbent CFO, Apurav Agarwal, who has stepped down. Agarwal submitted his resignation in December, citing personal reasons for his decision to resign.

Agarwals tenure concluded at the end of market hours on Wednesday, as per the filing. He also ceases to be a key managerial personnel of the company.

Can Fin Homes is a housing finance institution approved by the National Housing Bank (NHB), the apex authority of housing in the country.

The company reported a 6% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 212.12 crore on a 9.3% increase in total income to Rs 986.15 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News