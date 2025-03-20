Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Can Fin Homes gains on appointing Prashanth Joishy as new CFO

Can Fin Homes gains on appointing Prashanth Joishy as new CFO

Image
Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 1:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Can Fin Homes added 2.69% to Rs 660 after the company has appointment of Prashanth Joishy as chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) , effective from 20 March 2025.

Joishy, confirmed as the next CFO by the company on March 15, will take charge on an interim basis. He shall hold the office until a permanent CFO is onboarded, the company said.

The companys new CFO replaces the incumbent CFO, Apurav Agarwal, who has stepped down. Agarwal submitted his resignation in December, citing personal reasons for his decision to resign.

Agarwals tenure concluded at the end of market hours on Wednesday, as per the filing. He also ceases to be a key managerial personnel of the company.

Can Fin Homes is a housing finance institution approved by the National Housing Bank (NHB), the apex authority of housing in the country.

The company reported a 6% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 212.12 crore on a 9.3% increase in total income to Rs 986.15 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BSE SME Paradeep Parivahan's IPO ends with subscription of 1.64 times

Marksans Pharma rises after receiving regulatory nod for supplying pharma products to Australia

KPI Green rises as arm gets LoA for 15-MW solar power projects

Volumes jump at KEI Industries Ltd counter

Suraj Estate acquires prime land for luxury project in Mumbai

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story