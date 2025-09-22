Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shipping Corporation of India spurts on inking MoU with major oil PSUs

Shipping Corporation of India spurts on inking MoU with major oil PSUs

Image
Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shipping Corporation of India surged 5.77% to Rs 231.95 after the company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), and Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL).

The collaboration, initiated under the aegis of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), is aimed at building and operating a fleet of vessels to strengthen Indias shipping infrastructure and energy security under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Under the MoU, the four entities will jointly acquire, own, operate, and manage vessels that will be deployed for both international trade and coastal transportation of petroleum, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other hydrocarbon cargoes.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) is the second largest Indian oil marketing company (OMC), engaged in the refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with a significant presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted 'Maharatna' status, joining the elite club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.

HPCL is engaged in the refining of crude oil and the marketing of petroleum products. It operates through two segments: downstream and exploration and production of hydrocarbons.

Indian Oil Corporation is an Indian government-owned oil and gas explorer and producer.

On the BSE, shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation declined 0.14% to Rs 329.10, while Hindustan Petroleum Corporation gained 0.69% to Rs 415.90. Indian Oil Corporation slipped 0.21% to Rs 148.19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zydus Life receives EIR from USFDA for Ahmedabad facility

Likhami Consulting hits the floor after MD & CEO Babu Lal Jain resigns

Jubilant Pharmova's step-down subsidiary completes US FDA audit with no observations

Netweb Tech gains on bagging Rs 450-cr order for AI GPU Systems Deployment

Afcom Holdings partners with Air India SATS Airport Services

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story