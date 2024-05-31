Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shirpur Gold Refinery reports consolidated net loss of Rs 81.79 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shirpur Gold Refinery reports consolidated net loss of Rs 81.79 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 77.87% to Rs 305.18 crore

Net Loss of Shirpur Gold Refinery reported to Rs 81.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 77.87% to Rs 305.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1379.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 104.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 32.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 48.37% to Rs 2766.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5357.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales305.181379.15 -78 2766.275357.41 -48 OPM %-20.550.05 --1.740.31 - PBDT-80.70-10.32 -682 -99.74-28.21 -254 PBT-81.79-11.41 -617 -104.14-32.60 -219 NP-81.79-11.41 -617 -104.14-32.60 -219

