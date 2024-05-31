ITL Industries consolidated net profit rises 33.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.85% to Rs 48.19 croreNet profit of ITL Industries rose 33.61% to Rs 3.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.85% to Rs 48.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.81% to Rs 9.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.56% to Rs 157.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 144.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
