ITL Industries consolidated net profit rises 33.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:54 PM IST
Sales rise 17.85% to Rs 48.19 crore

Net profit of ITL Industries rose 33.61% to Rs 3.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.85% to Rs 48.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.81% to Rs 9.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.56% to Rs 157.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 144.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales48.1940.89 18 157.79144.02 10 OPM %5.897.14 -7.117.67 - PBDT4.903.92 25 13.7111.88 15 PBT4.443.75 18 12.2910.60 16 NP3.262.44 34 9.167.71 19

First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

