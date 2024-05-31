Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Unitech International reports standalone net loss of Rs 24.71 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Unitech International reports standalone net loss of Rs 24.71 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs -0.31 crore

Net Loss of Unitech International reported to Rs 24.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs -0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 27.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 78.26% to Rs 5.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales-0.315.26 PL 5.0323.14 -78 OPM %1825.81-149.81 --512.72-32.24 - PBDT-5.44-8.24 34 -25.75-10.20 -152 PBT-5.81-9.05 36 -27.21-11.78 -131 NP-24.71-8.91 -177 -27.11-11.64 -133

First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

