Shiv Kamal Impex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 11:05 AM IST
Sales rise 75.00% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net profit of Shiv Kamal Impex reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 75.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 90.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.35% to Rs 0.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.140.08 75 0.450.34 32 OPM %35.71-25.00 -60.0041.18 - PBDT0.05-0.02 LP 0.270.14 93 PBT0.05-0.02 LP 0.260.13 100 NP0.03-0.02 LP 0.190.10 90

First Published: May 28 2024 | 10:53 AM IST

