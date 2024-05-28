Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BHEL enters into technology transfer agreement with BARC

BHEL enters into technology transfer agreement with BARC

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 11:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For 50 kW alkaline electrolyser system for Hydrogen production

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has entered into a Technology Transfer Agreement (TTA) with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) for 50 kW alkaline electrolyser system for Hydrogen production. The well proven technology offered by BARC is indigenously developed and have high local material content.

BHEL through this collaboration with BARC intends to scale up Indigenous Alkaline Electrolyser Technology and commercialise it for application in sectors such as refineries, fertiliser, steel, transportation, etc. This will be a step further in BHEL's contribution to the National Green Hydrogen Mission' and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

RIL edges higher after signing licensing deal with Norway's Nel ASA for alkaline electrolysers

GreenH Electrolysis Entered into a Contract to Build a Hydrogen Production and Refueling Station to Power India's First Hydrogen Train

Government issues guidelines for implementation of R&amp;D Scheme under National Green Hydrogen Mission

Advait Infratech forays into IT/IoT business

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Surges 1.62%

Volumes spurt at Timken India Ltd counter

Natco Pharma hits 52-week high as PAT rises 40% YoY in Q4

Board of Life Insurance Corporation of India recommends final dividend

Government of India (GOI) announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 29,000 crore

Broader mkt underperforms; metal stocks shine

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 10:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story