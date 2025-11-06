Shiva Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 36.68% to Rs 30.44 crore

Net Loss of Shiva Mills reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 36.68% to Rs 30.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 48.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.30.4448.074.502.021.470.80-0.28-0.88-0.16-0.72

