Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shraddha Prime Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.95 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Shraddha Prime Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.95 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 26.11 crore

Net profit of Shraddha Prime Projects reported to Rs 7.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales reported to Rs 26.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales26.110 0 OPM %37.300 -PBDT9.74-0.03 LP PBT9.73-0.05 LP NP7.95-0.01 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Ashiana Housing consolidated net profit rises 207.18% in the December 2023 quarter

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Nu Vista reports standalone net profit of Rs 12.72 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Mphasis consolidated net profit declines 9.38% in the December 2023 quarter

Bayer CropScience standalone net profit declines 30.78% in the December 2023 quarter

Coal India, M&amp;M, JSW Energy, Lemon Tree Hotels in focus

JSW Energy arm bags wind power project from SECI

Indsoya reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Shah Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Shreyans Industries standalone net profit rises 3.42% in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story