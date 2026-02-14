Shradha AI Technologies consolidated net profit declines 54.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 38.68% to Rs 3.17 croreNet profit of Shradha AI Technologies declined 54.21% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 38.68% to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3.175.17 -39 OPM %44.4872.73 -PBDT1.814.17 -57 PBT1.764.13 -57 NP1.473.21 -54
