Shree Bhavya Fabrics standalone net profit rises 69.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Shree Bhavya Fabrics rose 69.77% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.10% to Rs 50.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.32% to Rs 1.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.10% to Rs 170.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 194.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

