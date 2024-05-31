Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Bhavya Fabrics standalone net profit rises 69.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Shree Bhavya Fabrics standalone net profit rises 69.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.10% to Rs 50.51 crore

Net profit of Shree Bhavya Fabrics rose 69.77% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.10% to Rs 50.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.32% to Rs 1.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.10% to Rs 170.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 194.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales50.5153.79 -6 170.59194.08 -12 OPM %5.293.51 -6.214.81 - PBDT1.110.49 127 3.412.72 25 PBT0.870.35 149 2.551.86 37 NP0.730.43 70 1.931.54 25

