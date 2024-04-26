Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Digvijay Cement Co. consolidated net profit rises 29.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Shree Digvijay Cement Co. consolidated net profit rises 29.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 14.94% to Rs 224.36 crore

Net profit of Shree Digvijay Cement Co. rose 29.88% to Rs 31.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.94% to Rs 224.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 195.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.14% to Rs 87.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.99% to Rs 792.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 726.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales224.36195.20 15 792.11726.74 9 OPM %21.3919.54 -18.3913.90 - PBDT51.1941.04 25 152.86106.74 43 PBT42.9632.09 34 118.2471.48 65 NP31.7324.43 30 87.7858.08 51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Shree Cement hits 52-week high as Q3 PAT soars to Rs 734 cr

Shree Cement forays in to RMC business; acquires 5 operational plants in MMR

Udaipur Cement commissions new grinding unit in Rajasthan

Ultratech commissions greenfield capacities in Tamil Nadu &amp; Chhattisgarh

Shree Cement launches Bangur Concrete with commissioning of greenfield RMC plant

Spright Agro reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.78 crore in the March 2024 quarter

VST Industries standalone net profit rises 28.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Indices snap 5-day streak, Nifty settles at 22,419.95; Bajaj twins slump post Q4

JNK India IPO ends with decent subscription

Maruti Suzuki Q4 PAT climbs 48% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 125/ share

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story