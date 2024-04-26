Shree Digvijay Cement Co. consolidated net profit rises 29.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.94% to Rs 224.36 crore

Net profit of Shree Digvijay Cement Co. rose 29.88% to Rs 31.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.94% to Rs 224.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 195.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.14% to Rs 87.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.99% to Rs 792.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 726.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

